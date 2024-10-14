Woman Who Was Ye’s Former Assistant Accuses Him of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Her – Report

Ye's former assistant, who is suing the rapper-producer for sexual harassment, has amended her lawsuit to include claims that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Ye during a studio session co-hosted by Diddy.

Ye Accuser Amends Lawsuit

On Oct. 12, TMZ reported there was an update to the June lawsuit filed by Lauren Pisciotta, who is Ye's former assistant. According to the celebrity news site, Pisciotta has amended her lawsuit with additional claims. Pisciotta now alleges she attended a studio session with Ye, which was allegedly cohosted by Diddy, and she was drugged with a drink.

"Drinks were served to her and others in attendance, followed by an announcement that everybody had to drink, if they wanted to stay," the lawsuit states. "After a few small sips of the beverage, poured at the direction of Kanye West a.k.a. Ye by a studio assistant and then served to her by Kanye West, Plaintiff suddenly started to feel disoriented."

Pisciotta claims she didn't remember anything the next day, but later questioned Ye about the incident who reportedly confirmed they had "hook up" at the studio session when she was drugged.

Pisciotta is not accusing Diddy of any wrongdoing.

XXL has reached out to Ye's attorney and Diddy's team for comment.

As previously reported, Pisciotta sued Ye back in June claiming that during her time working as Ye's assistant, he sent her sexually explicit text messages including videos of him having sex. Pisciotta also claimed she was tasked with finding women for Ye and his wife Bianca Censori to sleep with.

Ye's attorney has vehemently denied the claims. He has accused Pisciotta of blackmail.