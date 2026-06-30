Lil Cease Has Strong Words for Anyone Calling The Notorious B.I.G.’s Lyrics ‘Gay’

Lil Cease is firing back at claims that The Notorious B.I.G. had some "gay" bars, arguing critics are misunderstanding the humor and charisma behind what he was saying.

Sitting down with The Art of Dialogue for an interview published on Monday (June 29), Cease addressed the controversy around some of the late Biggie's lyrics, most notably the line on 1994's "Me & My B**ch" where Big goes, "You look so good, huh, I’ll suck on your daddy's d*ck!"

To Cease, the people who call it out are actually the suspect ones, as he argues the line is dripping with game and humor.

"Sh*t wack. These young n**gas be taking too many drugs," he began. "They be high off too many pills. And for them to think that way makes me think that these young n**gas be gay as f**k, 'cause for you to think of these lyrics and go, ‘Oh, that's sus.’ Like, what?"

He continued: "And I know they talk about the line where he's like, 'You look so good, I’ll suck on your daddy d*ck.’ I'm like, none of you n**gas got no game. First of all, it's a Richard Pryor joke. And if you don't understand the metaphor of what he said, then you just you just a corny dude. You just corny. You got no type of G and you don't get no type of pu**y in your life.[...] So, I take very offense to that."

He went on to reiterate how everyone is missing the joke, then doubled down on protecting his late friend.

"You're not slandering my n**ga while he not here. I'm not having it," Cease said.

He also called out the 'pause era,' adding, "I hate the whole pause era 'cause if somebody doing something, the first thing you think about is a pause time or a d*ck. If I'm eating a a hot dog, [...] that's what's on your mind? N**gas is weird out here today. I don't do the pause game. I don't play the pause game. Don't pause me. I'm a grown a*s man, dog. Don't pause me. We not doing that.

He continued: "I have no problem if you young and that's how you feel about things 'caise this what the new young era is and I got no problem with that. If that's how they do things and crack jokes and do that, that's on them. But if you somebody my age and in my era pausing, like come on, dog. Go home and get some rest."

Watch Cease discuss the commentary around Biggie's lyrics below.

Watch Lil Cease Discuss People Calling Biggie's Lyrics 'Gay'

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