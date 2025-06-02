Pusha T Sounds Off on Drake Suing Over Kendrick Lamar’s Diss, Ye’s Masculinity and K-Dot Collab Causing Push to Be Dropped From Label

Pusha T opens up about Drake suing over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss, Push's relationship with Ye, a K-Dot feature costing the Virginia rapper his label deal and more in a new interview.

Pusha T Speaks on Several Topics in New Interview

On Monday (June 2), GQ magazine published a new article featuring the Clipse, who are prepping their first album in 16 years, Let God Sort Em Out. In the interview, Pusha T touched on a number of topics, with one being Drake suing UMG for defamation over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

"I don't rate him no more," Pusha said. "The suing thing is bigger than some rap sh*t. I just don't rate you. Damn, it's like it just kind of cheapens the art of it once we gotta have real questions about suing and litigation. Like, what? For this?”

On the heels of name-dropping Ye on the new Clipse song "Ace Trumpets," King Push also addressed his relationship with Ye.

"He's a genius. And his intuition is even more genius level," the Virginia lyricist said. "But that's why me and him don't get along, because he sees through my fakeness with him. He knows I don't think he’s a man. He knows it. And that's why we can't build with each other no more. That's why me and him don't click, because he knows what I really, really think of him. He's showed me the weakest sides of him, and he knows how I think of weak people."

Push also revealed that Kendrick Lamar will appear on the new Clipse album via a track titled "Chains & Whips." However, it came at a cost.

"[Def Jam] wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing," Push explained. "And then they wanted me to take the record off."

After refusing to do either, Clipse and Pusha were dropped from the label, Push said, opening the door for them to sign a distribution deal with Roc Nation. The new union was announced earlier this month.

Clipse's new album is scheduled to drop on July 11. It is executive produced by Pharrell and will feature guest apperances from John Legend, Stove God Cook and more.

Read More: Pusha T Shares Ominous Message Declaring Hate for Other Rappers