Pusha T Raps About Laughing at Ye’s Interviews on New Clipse Song, Yeezy Responds

Pusha T says he's been getting a good laugh out of Ye's recent interviews on the new Clipse song "Ace Trumpets," and Ye appears to respond.

Pusha Name-Drops Ye on New Song

On Friday (May 30), Clipse officially started the rollout for their new album, Let God Sort Em Out, which is scheduled to drop on July 11. The Virginia duo put out the lead single "Ace Trumpets." On the Pharrell-produced track, King Push mentions his former label boss.

"Look at them, him and him, still waiting on Yeezy/I hope you got your squeegee," Push raps. "At your interviews, I just kee kee, life's peachy."

Ye appeared to react to the name-drop on Friday morning. "I miss me and Pusha’s friendship," Yeezy tweeted about the former G.O.O.D. Music president.

Ye and Pusha T's Beef

Ye and Pusha T's issues first became public when Pusha called out Yeezy for his anti-Semitic behavior and revealed he is no longer signed to G.O.O.D. music in a 2022 cover story with XXL.

Push was one of the rappers continually called out by Ye during his various 2025 X rants. During an interview with DJ Akademiks in March, Ye blasted Pusha for mentioning his political views. Last month, Ye again called out Pusha during a rant on livestream.

"Pusha T, all that tough guy sh*t. Where the tough guy sh*t?" he asked. "I bled for you. I asked for one thing: Use for your voice, your stability. People don’t think you’re crazy. People respect you. You stood on my shoulders to take Drake out," he added, referencing Pusha's lyrical squabble with Drizzy in 2018.

Listen to the new Clipse song and see Ye's apparent response below.

Listen to Clipse's "Ace Trumpets"

See Ye's Tweet About Pusha T

