Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out Album – Here’s Everything We Know

Pusha T and Malice have officially reunited as Clipse, that much is certain. Yet while there remains no release date for the new Clipse album Let God Sort Em Out, the pair have teased the project for a while now.

The duo ramped up excitement for the project on June 20 when they had an official listening party for the new album, confirming that a new Clipse project is almost here. As fans wait with bated breath, here's everything to know about Clipse's first new album in 15 years.

Their First Song Will Be Titled "Birds Don't Sing"

In June, Clipse previewed their first song since 2009 during Louis Vuitton's Men's Spring-Summer 2025. The track is called "Birds Don't Sing" and features an appearance from John Legend. While the track hasn't hit streaming platforms, Malice explained the significance of one of his bars in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying he wrote them right before his father's passing.

“I can hear your voice now, I can feel your presence/Askin’, ‘Should I rap again?,’ you gave me your blessing," he spits in the song.

Malice explains, "We were sitting in the car. And I asked him, ‘What do you think about me rapping again?’ He said, ‘Son, I think you’ve been too hard on yourself. You still have to get out here in this world. You still got to take care of your family.’ My dad was a deacon in the church, so he was heavy on Jesus. For him to be able to say that gave me encouragement. I feel like some chains was broken from that conversation."

Let God Sort Em Out is Entirely Produced by Pharrell

Clipse's first album in 15 years will be entirely produced by Pharrell. This is noteworthy because King Push infamously hated Clipse's last album Til the Casket Drops, which was also produced entirely by The Neptunes cofounder.

"Pharrell producing everything is also an ode to the type of music and the type of albums we want to make," Push told Vulture back in June. "We still want to make full bodies of work. These are movies, man. These aren't just songs. This isn't just a collection of joints we went in and banged out."

Push added in his Rolling Stone interview that Pharrell is pumped to be a part of the project, and at times gets a bit ahead of himself because of his excitement.

"Pharrell says, 'We gonna keep going!’" Push told the publication. "Pharrell calls with that energy every morning, bro. 'I was listening to the album in the truck last night. I’m going to try some new shit tomorrow.' I’m like, 'Come on, bro. Get the mix done with this one.'"

There Will Be Plenty of Coke Raps

Pusha T has reassured his fans that there will be plenty of coke raps on Let God Sort Em Out. The Virginia rapper told Vulture that the coke rap complaints that have been lobbed at him and the Clipse over the years aren't accurate and that haters who label them that way, "can't even assess what's really being said or what's going on."

Push also allegedly has a coke line involving the Brittney Griner prisoner swap, according to RS.

Multiple Features Are Confirmed for Let God Sort Em Out

Let God Sort Em Out will have multiple features, including one confirmed from Nas that Clipse had reportedly been chasing for years. The duo claims that the only thing holding up the album's rollout is a verse from one singular artist.

“I’m so excited about this new Clipse album," Push told the Ghetto Runways podcast in August. "That’s what I’m on right now. It’s absolutely finished. Just waiting on a feature. Just waiting on a feature, bro. Just one feature."

The Album Is Allegedly Due Out Later This Year

Clipse informed Rolling Stone that the album is due out later this year. With only three months left before 2025, that means Clipse will drop something in the next few weeks to kickstart their rollout. Let's hope that proves to be true, as a new Clipse album would be a legendary way to close out a blockbuster year for rap music.