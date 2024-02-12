Drake has emerged victorious after betting $1.15 million on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the 2024 Super Bowl.

Drake Wins Big After Betting $1.15 Million on Kansas City Chiefs to Win 2024 Super Bowl

On Sunday (Feb. 11), Drake hopped on his Instagram Story following the dramatic ending to the 2024 Super Bowl, in which the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers went into overtime before the Chiefs emerged victorious with a 25-22 win. Drizzy had bet a whopping $1.15 million on the game on Saturday (Feb. 10), and things had gone his way.

"Yo, that's how it is right there," Drake said in the clip below, before showing that he accidentally broke a plate during all the commotion of the final quarter.

"Got 'em though," Drake concluded as he complimented the crepes he was enjoying. "Got 'em!" The 6 God won an estimated $2.3 million from the massive bet.

Drake Loses $2 Million Bet on UFC Fight

Drake may have won this round, but the 6 God has lost big bucks in the past. In November of 2022, Drizzy lost $2 million on the UFC middleweight title fight after middleweight champion Israel Adesanya beat Alex Pereira.

Drizzy has actually lost so much at sporting events in the past that social media created the "Drake Curse." The belief is that any athlete or team supported by The Boy ends up losing. Regardless, it appears the curse was finally broken on Super Bowl Sunday.

Watch Drake celebrate his big win on his Instagram Story below.

Watch Drake Celebrate His $1.15 Million Bet on Instagram