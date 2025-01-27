Meek Mill Warns Parents to Block DJ Akademiks After Video Surfaces of Ak Talking to Teen About Sex

Meek Mill is sending a message to all parents to block DJ Akademiks after video surfaces that shows Ak talking to a teen about sex.

Meek Mill Reacts to Viral Ak Video

On Sunday (Jan. 26), the Philadelphia rapper shared a post on X addressing a recent livestream video involving Ak, which shows the controversial streamer and other men having a conversation about sex with a 15-year-old boy.

"If your a parent go get ya kids phone and block this man he’s grooming children with a very large platform that 'kids' like… also attempts to ruin black families and black success daily 'VILLAN IN THE VILLAGE'," Meek captioned a screenshot of the block prompt on Ak's X page, which can be seen below.

Disturbing Video Goes Viral

Meek's comments came on the heels of a recorded livestream going viral that shows Ak pestering a 15-year-old boy with questions about sex.

"Would you let him f**k you?" Ak questions the teen in the video.

"No," the kid responds.

"Why not?" Ak replies.

The streamer and others continue to ask the teen sexually related questions.

Ak has since addressed the video on his livestream, calling it a regrettable moment that happened on Discord.

"We're gonna use it as a teachable moment because I don't think I've came this far, built this platform, to be that irresponsible," Ak says in the video below. "Of course, I could throw out all types of excuses. F**k all that. At the end of the day...I'll just take the responsibility. I should do better and will do better. I think that's the best way to put it."

XXL has reached out to Akademiks for comment.

Check out Meek Mill calling out DJ Akademiks and Ak's response to the viral video below.

See Meek Mill Call Out DJ Akademiks

Watch DJ Akademiks Address the Viral Video