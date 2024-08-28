DJ Akademiks claims the SWAT team was called in to arrest YoungBoy Never Broke Again because they feared the firepower he might possess.

SWAT Team Takes Down YB

On Aug. 20, Ak went on his livestream and discussed NBA YoungBoy's current legal issues, which include Top facing charges for allegedly being part of a prescription drug fraud ring in Utah after being arrested in April while he was on house arrest for a gun case in Louisiana. The popular streamer/podcaster claims authorities called in the big guns for YB's takedown.

"Remember I told you, he got a militia up there, right?" Akademiks says at the 22:50 mark in the video below regarding YB's arrest. "When they to go arrest him, they had to go with SWAT, all type of agencies because, again, not that this would happen, but technically, YB had enough firepower on that God damn mountain to do a nice ol' standoff, barricade or not, and probably would do decently in a shootout versus just regular police."

YB was arrested on April 16 at his Utah home and initially charged with identity theft, forgery, procuring or attempting to procure drug prescription, possession of other controlled substances, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and pattern of unlawful activity. He has since been denied bail.

XXL has reached out to NBA YoungBoy's attorney and the Logan City Police Department in Utah for comment.

NBA YoungBoy Pleads Guilty in Louisiana Gun Case, Faces New Utah Gun Charge

NBA YoungBoy has resolved one of his legal issues. On Aug. 14, he entered a guilty plea in his Louisiana gun case on the condition that he moves the case to Utah where he has the open prescription fraud legal matter. The same day, he picked up a new federal gun charge in connection to his Utah arrest in April.

See DJ Akademiks speak on NBA YoungBoy's arrest below.

Watch DJ Akademiks Claim SWAT and Other Agencies Were Present Arrest YoungBoy Never Broke Again