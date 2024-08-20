YoungBoy Never Broke Again Picks Up a New Federal Gun Charge After Just Pleading Guilty to Another – Report

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has reportedly been hit with a new gun charge in Utah in connection to his arrest in April.

NBA YoungBoy Faces Additional Gun Charge

NBA YoungBoy's legal issues continue. On Monday (Aug. 19), he picked up a new federal felony gun charge, according to local Salt Lake City news outlet WAFB 9. The Baton Rouge, La. native has been charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in the United States District Court for the District of Utah. Court documents obtained by WAFB 9 show the rapper allegedly illegally possessed a Sig Sauer P365 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

XXL has reached out to NBA YoungBoy's attorney and the United States District Court for the District of Utah for comment.

NBA YoungBoy Pleads Guilty in 2020 Gun Case

The new charge comes on the heels of YB agreeing to move his gun case in Louisiana to Utah and plead guilty. The Louisiana case has been hanging over the rapper's head since 2020 when he was arrested along with more than a dozen people at a video shoot and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was on house arrest in Utah for that case when he was arrested back in April and charged in Weber County and Cache County, Utah with being a part of a prescription drug fraud ring. Authorities have accused the rapper of using real people's names and birthdates to scam pharmacies into supplying him with large amounts of prescription drugs.

YB's next court date in Weber County is set for Aug. 29, while his upcoming court date in Cache County is set for Sept. 23.