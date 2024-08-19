YoungBoy Never Broke Again Pleads Guilty in Federal Gun Case

YoungBoy Never Broke Again officially pleads guilty in his federal gun case stemming from his 2020 arrest in Baton Rouge.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Pleads Guilty

On Aug. 14, NBA YoungBoy officially entered a guilty plea to his 2020 federal gun case. In the documents that were obtained by XXL on Monday (Aug. 19), YB signs his government name, Kentrell Gaulden, beneath a statement that reads, "I wish to plead guilty to the offense charged, to consent to the disposition of the case in the District of Utah in which I am present, and to waive trial in the above-captioned District."

YoungBoy's guilty plea comes after defense attorney Drew Findling submitted all the required legal documents on the rapper's behalf. The gun case was approved and moved to Utah, according to the docs, which is where YB is facing multiple criminal charges in both Utah's Cache County and Weber County related to a prescription pill fraud scheme.

The rapper's Louisiana case stems from his arrest in September of 2020. YB and several others were accused of waiving firearms while shooting a music video in Baton Rouge, La. Police discovered multiple guns at the scene and alleged that YB was in possession of a 9 mm handgun. YoungBoy is considered a felon because of a 2016 shootout so he can't possess any guns. The rapper was indicted in U.S. District Court for possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. The latter charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty to the former.

YoungBoy Still Faces Prescription Fraud Case Arrest

YB's guilty plea comes as he still faces a massive prescription fraud case in Utah, where he's currently jailed. Back in April, YB was arrested as part of an alleged prescription fraud ring operating out of Utah. The Top rapper faces multiple charges, including procuring or attempting to procure drug prescription, identity theft, forgery, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, pattern of unlawful activity and possession of other controlled substances.

Police claim YoungBoy posed as a medical professional and contacted pharmacies to request prescriptions, all while using the real names and birthdates of other people. Associates of YB's would then go and pick up the prescriptions. If found guilty, YoungBoy could face up to 10 years in prison along with other fines and supervised house arrest.

