YoungBoy Never Broke Again Expected to Plead Guilty in Federal Gun Case

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is expected to plead guilty in his federal gun case out of Baton Rouge, La.

NBA YoungBoy to Plead Guilty in Gun Case

According to court documents obtained by XXL, NBA YoungBoy is set to plead guilty in his federal gun case that he got charged with in Baton Rouge, La. in 2020. In the document, YB states that he intends to enter a guilty plea of to the one count of possession of firearms by a convicted felon and have the case transferred to Utah for further court proceedings.

Earlier this week, defense attorney Drew Findling submitted all the required legal documents on behalf of the embattled rapper,whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden. Moving the gun case to Utah would be a convenient choice for YoungBoy and his legal team, since he's facing multiple criminal charges in both Utah's Cache County and Weber County.

NBA YoungBoy's gun case stems from his arrest in September of 2020 where he and several other men were accused of waiving firearms while shooting a music video in Baton Rouge, La. Police discovered several firearms at the scene and alleged that YB was in possession of a 9 mm handgun.

In March of 2021, NBA YoungBoy was indicted in U.S. District Court for possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. The latter charge was dismissed.

The 24-year-old rhymer is considered a felon because of a 2016 shootout and is barred from possessing guns.

NBA YoungBoy Still in Jail Following Prescription Fraud Case Arrest

On April 16, 2024, NBA YoungBoy was arrested in connection to an alleged prescription fraud ring in Utah. YB faces a multitude of charges, including identity theft, forgery, procuring or attempting to procure drug prescription, possession of other controlled substances, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and pattern of unlawful activity.

According to police, YB is accused of posing as a medical professional by contacting pharmacies and requesting prescriptions using the genuine names and birthdates of unsuspecting victims. Subsequently, his associates would allegedly collect the prescribed medications from neighboring pharmacies.

To avoid his gun case to go back to Louisiana, YoungBoy must commit to maintaining his guilty plea after the federal case is transferred to Utah. YoungBoy has a court hearing in Utah's Weber County set for Aug. 29 and another court date in Utah's Cache County on Sept. 23.

If convicted on the prescription fraud case, NBA YoungBoy could be facing 10 years in prison, as well as fines and supervised house arrest.

