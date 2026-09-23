50 Cent Performs for Free at NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton’s Wedding After Other Artists’ $750,000 Demands

50 Cent performed for free at NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton's wedding this past summer after other artists demanded $750,000 for a performance.

In a video interview with Boardroom's Speedy Morman, which premiered on YouTube on Monday (Sept. 21), Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton explained how 50 Cent saved his summer wedding to Jade Jones back in August. According to Haliburton, it all started when artists were demanding six-figure fees to perform at his nuptials.

"Prices is kind of crazy," he told Speedy. "I was not prepared for that."

The NBA b-baller asked a big-name artist to perform and was stunned by their $750,000 fee for just a 30-minute performance.

"I was shocked. I was like, 'That's not happening. There's no chance," Haliburton said without disclosing who the major artist that was trying to extort a crazy bag from him. "I ain't gonna say who was trying to whack me $750,000, but there was a few artists that were trying to go there. There was no chance that was happening," he added.

Thankfully, Haliburton was friends with 50 Cent, through the rapper's partnership with the Pacers, who ended up performing at his wedding. Initially, the G-Unit leader was invited as a surprise guest but heard about Haliburton's dilemma and decided to perform at the reception instead.

"[It] was pretty cool 'cause I literally didn't tell anybody," he said. "It was awesome. It was special."

On top of that, Fif did it for free.

"No, he didn’t charge me," Haliburton confirmed to Speedy. "I took care of his accommodations and everything. His love is just, like, that's family. So forever I got his back forever for that."

Salute to 50 Cent! You can see 50 performing at Tyrese Haliburton's wedding below.

Watch Tyrese Haliburton Explain How 50 Cent Saved His Wedding After Artists' Pricey Performance Demands

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