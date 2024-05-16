Man Accused of Being Diddy’s Drug Mule Avoids Jail Time

The man who was accused of being Diddy's drug mule has struck a deal in his legal case, which will result in him avoiding jail time.

Man Accused of Being Diddy's Drug Mule Takes Plea Deal

According to a statement obtained by XXL on Thursday (May 16) from Brendan Paul's attorney, Brian Bieber, Paul's case will be dismissed after completing a diversion program. Bieber said: "Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety."

TMZ also reported this afternoon that the Miami-Dade State Attorney noted that the offer provided to Paul is standard to a non-violent defendant, with no priors offenses. Additionally, according to the news outlet, a rep confirmed that Paul's diversion program will last about six months. With that, the case and drug possession charge will still be pending until the course is completed. However, there will be no jail time or probation if Paul completes the course sans any hiccups.

Diddy's Alleged Drug Mule Arrested Following Raid at Mogul's Home

Back in March, reports emerged online that Brendan Paul was apprehended by the Miami-Dade Police Department on March 25 at Miami's Opa-Locka Airport around 4:30 p.m. Paul's arrest transpired around the same that the Department of Homeland Security raided Diddy's homes in both Los Angeles and Miami as part of an investigation into sex trafficking. Not too long before this, Paul was named in a sexual assault and harassment lawsuit filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones as Diddy's drug mule.

Earlier this week, Lil Rod's request to have Motown Records, Universal Music Group and its CEO Sir Lucian Grainge dropped from his sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy was granted by a judge. Prior to allegations of Paul being accused of transporting various drugs for Diddy, he reportedly served as the mogul's assistant.

