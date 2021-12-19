Drakeo The Ruler Dead at 28 After Being Stabbed in the Neck – Report

Drakeo The Ruler has died at the reported age of 28. XXL has confirmed the death itself with a rep for the rapper.

According to local Los Angeles outlet KTLA, Drakeo was stabbed in the neck Saturday night (Dec. 18) at the Once Upon a Time Festival in L.A. Headlining sets from 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and others were canceled following the stabbing.

The Los Angeles Times first reported yesterday that according to a "person with direct knowledge of the incident," Drakeo was attacked by a group of people backstage at the festival. Initially, he was reportedly in critical condition, but was later announced dead at a local hospital.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Drakeo, as well as the Los Angeles Police Department for further information on the situation. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they responded to a stabbing at the festival at 8:39 p.m. PST, and that one patient was transferred to a local hospital.

Drakeo The Ruler was a prominent figure in the L.A. rap scene. The catalog of music he released was extensive in just a six-year time frame. Since 2015, he put out 11 projects, including I Am Mr. Mosely that year and fan favorites like Cold Devil and Free Drakeo. The West Coast rhymer dropped his debut album, The Truth Hurts, earlier this year in February. Drakeo was known for his unique slang, sliding in phrases like “flu flamming” and "mud walking" throughout his lyrics.

While his music was a high point, moving from underground rap stalwart to gaining more mainstream acceptance by collaborating with Drake on Drakeo's "Talk to Me," he experienced many roadblocks with the legal system. In 2018, he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and several counts of conspiracy to commit murder. He proclaimed his innocence and was acquitted of murder and attempted murder in 2019. However, that same year, prosecutors wanted to retry him on different charges for criminal street gang conspiracy and shooting from a moving vehicle. He was facing 25 years to life in prison for the former charge and life in prison for the latter. After two years behind bars, in 2020, Drakeo The Ruler was released from Los Angeles Men’s Central Jail after the Los Angeles District Attorney suddenly offered Drakeo a plea deal for time served.

In 2018, XXL spoke with Drakeo for The Break, in which he shared his goals in hip-hop. "To take over, to be the realest nigga to ever make it," he said. "I done been through so many obstacles, so, I feel like I deserve it. Richest, realest, whatever. [I plan to] take over the rap game."

Numerous figures from the hip-hop world have already reacted on social media to Drakeo's reported death, including Drake. You can see them below.