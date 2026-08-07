Dame Dash Calls Out The Breakfast Club for Reporting on His Bankruptcy Issues But Never the Good Things He Does

Dame Dash calls out The Breakfast Club, complaining that they report on his bankruptcy issues but never the good things that he does.

Dame's money woes have once again made headlines, with The Breakfast Club's Loren Lorosa reporting on Thursday (Aug. 6) that Dame's life rights are at risk of being sold to satisfy a debt.

"A Trustee investigating Dame Dashes bankruptcy Just filed docs asking for permission to sale Dame Dashes 'life rights' which would include Dame’s: Life story together with Dash’s voice, image, likeness, biography, and identifying characteristics, and the right to portray all the incidents, events, and situations of Seller’s life story from childhood through petition date," the report reads.

After getting wind of the report, Dame, who has storied tension with the hit radio show, responded with a video on social media.

"I just feel like you guys make it too obvious," Dame said. "Why don't you ever talk about any of the good stuff? Are you guys trying to line me up? Are you guys trying to amplify a narrative?"

"Why are you the voice of everything bad and nothing good, Loren?" he added. "It's like a case study on stupidity, or alleged Devil worship. I don't know. Either way, I'm hustling," he added, before plugging his BET show OG Stories.

On Friday (Aug. 7), Loren responded to Dame's comments, saying she has nothing against Dame and was simply breaking a story that was of interest to her audience.

Watch Dame Dash Address The Breakfast Club for Negative Reporting