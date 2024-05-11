TDE CEO Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith Declares Drake and Kendrick Lamar Rap Battle Is Over

Although the lyrical battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar may have subsided, Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith has declared their battle is over.

TDE CEO Insists Drake and Kendrick's Rap Battle Is Finished

Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith says that the lyrical battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is officially over. On Friday (May 10), Tiffith hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and expressed gratitude and relief that their lyrical back-and-forth is finished.

"This battle is over. A win for the culture, while keeping it all on wax," he wrote in his post, which can be viewed below. "Especially when these publications try to make it something else. We proved them wrong. That’s a victory within itself. On another note, it's time to wrap up this TDE 20yr anniversary compilation."

There's no word if Tiffith actually spoke to his former TDE artist, who left the famed West Coast label in 2021. However, some fans are uncertain whether their lyrical feud has truly ended. Other people still have questions following their rap battle.

"Over?? How?? He really planted info? There's so many unanswered questions," wrote one fan.

Another person stated: Naw too it's to early we can't let this be over so much to rap about unless a diss album in the works that will be dope.

Time will tell if their lyrical feud is truly finished.

Jay Rock Confirms TDE Compilation Album With Black Hippy Drops This Year

Along with Tiffith's post, fans were especially interested in TDE's 20th anniversary album.

Last December, TDE artist Jay Rock confirmed to the Associated Press that a compilation album is in the works. In a brief video, which can be viewed below, the Los Angeles rhymer added that Black Hippy would be featured on the project.

Black Hippy is a hip-hop supergroup formed in 2008, consisting of TDE's lethal spitters Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Kendrick Lamar.

"I know that we are doing a compilation album. The TDE for twenty years," Jay explained. "It's been 20 years since TDE been in the game, so we are putting together a compilation album."

"So we should be dropping that at the top of the year," he continued. "I don't know how many songs we're going to put on there, but we got a majority of Black Hippy on that thang."

"So make sure y'all check it out. It's on the way, a TDE compilation album," he concluded.

See Anthony Tiffith's post about Drizzy and K-Dot's lyrical feud below.

Read TDE CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith's Post Declaring Drake-Kendrick Lamar Rap Battle Is Over