Jay Rock Reveals TDE Compilation Album Featuring Black Hippy Is Dropping Next Year

Jay Rock recently revealed that Black Hippy will appear on a Top Dawg Entertainment compilation album that's scheduled to drop next year.

In a brief video posted to the Associated Press' YouTube page on Dec. 19, Jay Rock was asked if a Black Hippy reunion was in the works. The Los Angeles rapper responded by revealing that the rap quartet would be featured on an upcoming compilation album celebrating TDE's 20th anniversary in the music industry.

"I know that we are doing a compilation album. The TDE for twenty years," Jay explained. "It's been 20 years since TDE been in the game, so we are putting together a compilation album."

"So we should be dropping that at the top of the year," he continued. "I don't know how many songs we're going to put on there, but we got a majority of Black Hippy on that thang."

"So make sure y'all check it out. It's on the way, a TDE compilation album," he concluded.

This is great news for rap fans and something they should look forward to in 2024.

Who Is Black Hippy?

Black Hippy is a hip-hop supergroup formed in 2008, consisting of TDE's lethal spitters Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Kendrick Lamar, who left the record label in 2021. While they have never released a group album together, much to rap fans' chagrins, each member has appeared on each other's solo projects.

In 2013, Black Hippy graced the cover of XXL, an issue that examined TDE's dominance in the rap game and the group's individual rap achievements, including K-Dot's meteoric rise to fame with his classic second album, good kid, m.A.A.d city.

