Putting together an album isn't easy. There are a lot of moving parts, from thinking of a title or concept, lining up producers, deciding on features if any and then getting them to contribute, selecting which songs need to stay or go and more. All of these things have to be well-executed. For many hip-hop albums, there is also the role of executive producer, in short, the person who makes sure the album sounds right and is put together properly. It isn't solely a one person, my-way-or-the-highway role; the artist and their team still has input, while the executive producer makes sure all bases are covered. Rappers have even become executive producers of other artists' albums. Here, XXL highlights some memorable hip-hop albums that were executive produced by rappers.

Rappers who got their start in the 1990s have executive produced quite a few albums. Jay-Z, a legendary artist-turned-mogul, executive produced Freeway's 2003 debut, Philadelphia Freeway, the home of Free's timeless single "What We Do," which features Hov and Beanie Sigel. Sean "Diddy" Combs, a very experienced executive producer in his own right, oversaw both of The Notorious B.I.G.'s albums that he created while alive: Ready To Die and Life After Death, along with Ma$e's debut album, Harlem World, in addition to nearly every Bad Boy Records release. Both Jay and Diddy's involvement in those respective records made a difference in how they were received, and show that experience is always valuable.

On the same token, younger acts are also trying their hand at the executive producer role. J. Cole executive produced Bas' 2018 album, Milky Way, lending a hand to his Dreamville artist on what is one of his best albums to date. Young Thug was at the helm of Lil Keed's 2020 mixtape, Trapped On Cleveland 3, as executive producer, and Gunna did the same on Lil Gotit's Top Chef Gotit, which arrived this past June. The brothers-in-slime helped out two siblings who are tied to the Young Stoner Life crew.

Artists extending themselves to help guide other artists projects is a very direct way to give back, and it's a beautiful thing. Check out the list below for a guide to memorable hip-hop albums executive produced by your favorite rappers.