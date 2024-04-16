Drake Laughs at Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss

Drake is laughing at the unconfirmed Kendrick Lamar diss song that leaked yesterday.

Drake Ackowledges Alleged Kendrick Lamar Response

On Monday night (April 15), OVO Hush shared a post on Instagram, which features a snippet of the unconfirmed K-Dot response to Drake and J. Cole. Hush captioned the post, "When you find out this is real don’t forget how trash it was as an A.I."

Drake chimed in in the comment section. The 6 God posted a single crying laughing emoji.

Is Kendrick Lamar Diss Real or Fake?

On Monday afternoon, three days following Drake's leaked diss, an alleged Kendrick Lamar song leaked on social media that finds the Compton, Calif. rapper going at J. Cole and Drake.

"Stop wasting time let's get the show on the road," Kendrick raps. "N***as was ignoring and keep disses and when they get that's why they entertained it as sneak disses/ And now that it's direct it's leaked disses from burner pages and all/Insecure behavior from n***as y'all call gods/I know that you were sensitive an emphasis on lame/Seeking validation from rap critics slandering names/Legacy forever cemented I will reign/The next move make your best move its detrimental/Y'all get Glocks when you see K-Dot/Cargo sweaters just to see K-Dot/I came with a full clique but only need one shot/No big 3 this dynamic is uno K-Dot."

However, the song, which was not released on official streaming services, is speculated to have been created by A.I. Kendrick Lamar has yet to acknowledge the song.

See Drake's reaction to OVO Hush dissing the unconfirmed Kendrick Lamar diss below.

Check Out OVO Hush's Post