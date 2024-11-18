J. Cole Releases an In-Depth Audio Series Chronicling His Life and Rap Career

J. Cole has released a new in-depth audio series made up of throwback material, which chronicles the North Carolina rapper's life and rap career.

J. Cole Releases Inevitable Audio Series

On Sunday (Nov. 17), the Dreamville head honcho shared a trailer on social media for the new series, which is titled Inevitable. The clip explains how the idea came together after Cole's manager Ibrahim Hamad found an old laptop in his garage containing tons of footage and audio from Cole's life and early rap career. Together with filmmaker Scott Lazer they decided to put their reactions and critiques of the resurfaced material in an audio format and share it with the world.

"It’s hard to write a caption to describe what this is," Cole captioned the trialer, which can be seen below. "I really don’t even know what to call it. We settled on calling it an 'audio series' but to me it plays like a movie in the form of a conversation."

He added, "As the years of my career grew I found myself much more hesitant to share details of my life with the world. Even as I type this, I feel the last little bit of resistance. 'You sure you want to do this?' But if I was a younger version of myself, I know that I would get so much fuel from hearing this from somebody that went for theirs and 'made it.' For that reason, I think it’s worth sharing.

"So, if you rocked with me at any point so far on my journey, I hope this will give you even more perspective and fill in a lot of blanks. If you have your own dream in life that you hope to achieve, in any field, I hope that this will feed your spirit, giving you confidence to believe in that dream and the encouragement to push through the tough times. To go for it even when you may be afraid to."

Episode one, which can be heard below, debuted on Monday (Nov. 18). More episodes will be coming soon.

J. Cole Preps The Fall Off Album

Fans are hoping the release of the new audio series will be the prequel to Cole's new album The Fall Off, which he has been working on since 2016. Back in February, Cole said he was almost done with the project. In April, Cole released the surprise project Might Delete Later, which has been nominated for a 2025 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Check out the trailer for J. Cole's new Inevitable audio series and the first episode below.

