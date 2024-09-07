Chrisean Rock Released From Jail, Shares Heartwarming Video Following Son’s First Birthday

After spending three months in jail, Chrisean Rock is finally home.

Chrisean Rock Released From Jail, Celebrates Son's First Birthday

On Friday (Sept. 6), Chrisean Rock jumped on her Instagram page to post a heartwarming video celebrating her son's first birthday following her release from jail. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Chrisean is holding her son and giving him thousands of kisses on his face.

In the caption, Chrisean expressed her gratitude for being released from jail in time to celebrate the first birthday of her son, Chrisean Jesus Porter, who turned 1 years old on Sept 3.

"To be with you Today set free a couple days from your birthday is a Blessing. Happy 1 years old September 3," she wrote in part. "Chrisean Jesus Porter I love you[.] Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him (Psalm 127:3)[.]"

"In the journey of parenthood, moments and milestones hold special places in our hearts, yet it’s important to remember that your love and presence in your child’s life are what truly matter," she continued. "Missing a significant event like a first birthday can bring feelings of sadness or regret, but it’s also an opportunity to reflect on the continuous love and care you provide every day."

"Through this fall it soften my heart to truly find peace in the word of God n to really focus on the ordained plan of my life through Obedience Purity is key n this journey to go Glory to Glory @chriseanjesus," she added. "I love everyone that kept me in there prayers and encouraged me to Go forth [shooting star emoji] [prayer hands emoji] Thank you Jesus."

In a second video below, Chrisean was on Instagram Live explaining to her fans that she is following God's guidance and has exciting new projects in the works.

Why Was Chrisean Rock In Jail for Three Months?

Chrisean Rock was in jail for three months after she was arrested in California on June 10 on an outstanding warrant. The 24-year-old reality star was jailed at the Craig County Detention Center in Oklahoma on charges of failure to have a tax stamp affixed on control dangerous substances (CDS) and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute.

The charges stem from Chrisean's arrest back in February of 2022, when she was sitting in the passenger side of a car that got pulled over. During a traffic stop for an unpaid toll, troopers detected a strong smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Upon further inspection, they discovered approximately one pound of cannabis inside the car. According to police, Chrisean reportedly acknowledged ownership of the illegal substance.

Chrisean faces eight years in prison if convicted on both charges.

Meanwhile, her estranged boyfriend, Blueface, and the father of their son, is serving a four-year prison sentence for violating parole. The embattled rapper says he'll be home by next spring.

Watch Chrisean Rock's heartwarming video following her son's first birthday after being released from jail below.

