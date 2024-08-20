Blueface Says He’ll Be Home From Prison Next Spring, Shares Where He Stands With Chrisean Rock

Blueface says he'll be home from prison next spring, and gives an update on where things stand with his child's mother Chrisean Rock.

Blueface Speaks on Chrisean Rock and Recent Sentencing

On Monday (Aug. 19), Blueface called in to DJ Hed and Gina Views' Effective Immediately podcast from Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles to speak on his recent four-year sentencing. He said he'd likely be out by next spring.

"So I got sentenced to four years. I got a year credit, so that goes down to three years, and I gotta do 33 percent of that," Blueface said at the 1:18 mark in the video below, adding he'll likely be home around March or April.

When asked how he's holding up, Blueface said he's relaxing and staying fit. "I’m chilling, man. I’m in my environment...It’s like a little break from responsibility...I cut all my hair off I'm about to get the weight cracking," Blueface added. "I'm like 180 right now; I’ve never been 180 before. I’m getting sized up, I’m about to bounce out looking like a dalmatian.”

When asked how he spends his days, the "Thotiana" rapper was very frank about how he's killing time. "I be jacking off, watching TV, eating Doritos and using the phone," Blueface said. "That’s pretty much it."

Inevitably, the conversation turned to his child's mother Chrisean Rock, who is currently facing eight years in prison in Vinita, Okla. on drug-related charges.

"We stay on the three-way, just got off the phone with her," Blueface said at the 7:45 mark. "She's doin' alright, she'll be out soon, sooner than me."

Blueface added that as far as their shared son, he hasn't gotten to see him since he got locked up.

"Not as of now because [Chrisean's] incarcerated," Blueface said in regards to visitation. "Hopefully, when she gets out she'll come bring him up here or what not."

Blueface Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

Blueface was sentenced to four years in prison back on Aug. 9. A Los Angeles judge reportedly sentenced Blueface for violating his probation, which stemmed from Blue beating a security guard in a San Fernando Valley, Calif. club back in 2021. While these longer bids are likely spent in prison, he may finish out his sentence at Men's Central Jail since he already got time served, the L.A. District Attorney confirmed to XXL.

Chrisean Rock was also arrested in June while attending one of Blueface's court hearings in Los Angeles. She spent 30 days in jail in L.A. and was extradited back to Oklahoma due to a 2022 warrant that accused her of failure to have a tax stamp affixed on control dangerous substances (CDS) and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute.



Check out Blueface speak on his sentence and Chrisean Rock below.

Watch Blueface Speak on Prison Sentence and Chrisean Rock