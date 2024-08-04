Chrisean Rock Faces Up to Eight Years in Prison on Drug-Related Charges

Chrisean Rock is facing eight years in prison following her June arrest and extradition to Oklahoma on drug-related charges.

Chrisean Rock Faces Eight Years on Drug-Related Charges

According to arrest documents obtained by XXL, Chrisean Rock is currently detained at the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita, Oklahoma, on drug-related charges. The 24-year-old reality star has been charged with failure to have a tax stamp affixed on control dangerous substances (CDS) and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute. Chrisean is facing eight years in prison with each charge carrying a four-year sentence.

Under Oklahoma law, CDS is a controlled substance, which includes narcotics, amphetamines and other opiates. According to lawfirmofoklahoma.com, possessing marijuana or CDS with intent to distribute is a felony with the minimum sentence being two years in prison and a possible $20,000 fine.

Chrisean Rock Was Arrested Back in June

Chrisean Rock's legal battle started in June of 2024 when she was arrested at Blueface's court hearing in Los Angeles and was extradited back to Oklahoma because she had a warrant out for her 2022 arrest on drug charges.

Rock is the mother of her son, Jonathan Jamall Porter Jr., who will celebrate his 1-year-old birthday in September. The child's father, rapper Blueface, is currently in a Los Angeles jail and is expected to be released very soon, according to his manager Wack 100.

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock's sister, Terrine, shared a video on her Instagram Story on Saturday (Aug. 3) updating fans that Chrisean's anticipated return home will occur before her son's birthday in September.

