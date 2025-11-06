Jaidyn Alexis Goes Off on Chrisean Rock & Blueface, Shows Receipts

Jaidyn Alexis is going in on Chrisean Rock and Blueface while providing receipts in a bunch of tweets.

On Thursday (Nov. 6), Jaidyn hopped on X and shared a series of tweets responding to the drama with the newly freed Blueface and Chrisean Rock, who recently accused Jaidyn of begging Blue for money following his release from prison.

"Chrisean I know you’re coming down and now wanna process things 3 days later but thank you for putting a threat in writing," Jaidyn tweeted in a lengthy post. "I never asked him or nobody for money the entire time he been gone please show me a message where I did. You still asking to stay on ppl couch, yo kid using toys and furniture I bought over there after all this time."

Jaidyn continued: "Me and him haven’t spoke before or after he got out. I know you want me to be biter because in your heart you envious that you gotta bark at the door to be let in and god opens doors for me. I would be mad to. That might explain why you was tryna put my kids on live more than you’ve posted your own kid, envy."

Blue responded in tweets, claiming that Chrisean looked out for him more than Jaidyn while he was locked up. Blue also insisted he gave Jaidyn $90,000 before he went in and she ran through the money.

Jaidyn reacted by sharing screenshots of receipts showing the money she was sending Blue on a regular basis while he was locked down.

"He left me w 40k , a 10k rent and 2100 car note, told me not to work and sit at home," she tweeted. "Even tho I left his a*s in dec 2023," Jaidyn typed. "He told me rent was cover f (his original time) and 4 months in he said you gonna have to start paying rent I actually only paid 4 months. No problem I did that and he gets caught w contraband turns 6 months into two years."

"I ain’t ask you for nothing while u was in there and ain’t asked u for sht now," she added. "Put down the pipe cuz the only one smoked out is yall!"

Now that Blueface is out, the saga continues.

See Jaidyn Alexis' Tweets Going Off on Blueface and Chrisean Rock