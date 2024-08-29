Chrisean Rock Admits to Having a Pound of Marijuana in Car as Arrest Details Emerge – Report

Chrisean Rock reportedly admitted to having a pound of marijuana in her car as details begin to emerge in connection to her Oklahoma arrest in 2022.

Chrisean Rock Arrest Details Emerge

On Thursday (Aug. 29), local Oklahoma news outlet KJRH added some details about Chrisean Rock's arrest on drug-related charges back in 2022. Rock was extradited to Oklahoma from Los Angeles in June and is currently jailed at the Craig County Detention Center. Rock is currently charged with failure to have a tax stamp affixed on control dangerous substances (CDS) and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute. She faces eight years in prison if convicted on both counts.

The news outlet reported that Rock was detained in Oklahoma back in February of 2022, when she was sitting in the passenger side of a car that got pulled over. Troopers reportedly pulled over the car for not paying a toll and searched the vehicle when they claimed to smell marijuana. They soon after discovered a pound of cannabis in the car, and say Chrisean admitted it was hers.

Rock's next court date is set for Sept. 27.

XXL has reached out to the Craig's County Sheriff's Department for more information.

Blueface Says She Speaks Often With Chrisean

Chrisean's baby father Blueface was sentenced to four years in prison earlier in August for a probation violation. During an interview with DJ Hed and Gina Views' Effective Immediately podcast from jail, Blueface said he's communicated with Rock and that she's hanging in there.

"We stay on the three-way, just got off the phone with her," Blueface said. "She's doin' alright, she'll be out soon, sooner than me."

Blueface added that as far as their shared son, he hasn't gotten to see him since he got locked up.

"Not as of now because [Chrisean's] incarcerated," Blueface said in regards to visitation. "Hopefully, when she gets out she'll come bring him up here or what not."

Chrisean Rock's sister, Terrine, had previously shared a video on her Instagram Story updating fans that Chrisean could return home before her son's birthday in September. However, that doesn't seem to be the case considering the date of her next court appearance.