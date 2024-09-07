Blueface’s New Prison Mugshot Shows Him With a Different Look

Blueface's new prison mugshot has gone viral for how different he looks now since his arrest on a parole violation.

Blueface's New Prison Mugshot Reveals a Different Look

On Friday (Sept. 6), Blueface went viral on social media but it wasn't for his music. The Los Angeles rapper's new prison mugshot surfaced showing him with a disheveled look. In the image, Blue sports an unkempt Afro and his face appears to be fuller, which could mean that he has gained some weight.

According to inmate records obtained by XXL, Blueface was transferred from Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles to North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif. The 27-year-old rhymer arrived at the prison on Wednesday (Sept. 4). Additionally, Blueface's earliest possible release date from incarceration is January 2026. But the date is subject to change.

Blueface Says He'll Be Home by Next Spring

If his scheduled release date from prison holds up, Blueface could be sitting in prison for awhile.

On Aug. 19, Blue called in to DJ Hed and Gina Views' Effective Immediately podcast, while incarcerated at Men's Central Jail, to discuss his current imprisonment status. The "Thotiana" rapper is in prison for violating his parole stemming from Blue beating up a security guard in a San Fernando Valley, Calif. club back in 2021.

"So I got sentenced to four years. I got a year credit, so that goes down to three years, and I gotta do 33 percent of that," Blueface said at the 1:18 mark in the video below, adding he'll likely be home around March or April.

"When asked how he's holding up, Blueface said he's relaxing and staying fit. "I'm chilling, man. I'm in my environment...It's like a little break from responsibility...I cut all my hair off I'm about to get the weight cracking," Blueface added. "I'm like 180 right now; I’ve never been 180 before. I’m getting sized up, I’m about to bounce out looking like a dalmatian."

Meanwhile, Blueface's off-and-on girlfriend Chrisean Rock was released from jail this week after spending three months in custody on drug-related charges.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Snaps at Fan Over Blueface Prison Comment

Check out Blueface's mugshot and him giving fans an update on when he's going to be released from prison below.

See Blueface's New Prison Mugshot

Watch Blueface Speak on Prison Sentence and Chrisean Rock