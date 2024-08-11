Jaidyn Alexis Snaps at Fan for Saying She’s Happy Blueface Was Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

While on Instagram Live, Jaidyn Alexis snapped at a fan for saying she's happy Blueface was sentenced to four years in prison.

Jaidyn Alexis Lashes Out at Fan Over Blueface Prison Comment

Jaidyn Alexis wants to make it clear that she's not happy with Blueface being sentenced to four years in prison. On Saturday (Aug. 10), video surfaced of Jaidyn in the studio listening to music on Instagram Live. In the clip below, the up-and-coming rapper looks at the chat room and appears to get upset over a comment she read.

Jaidyn stops the music and clears the air on her thoughts about Blueface's current legal predicament.

"Sometimes y'all pissed me off," she begins. "How you so happy? B***h, I'm workin'. This is work. Talkin' about I'm happy. You disgust me. Someone's gotta do it."

"Sometimes I think y'all don't realize that real-life happens in real time. And sometimes y'all dumb as f**k. No shade at all," she continued.

"Someone's gotta do it. Someone's got to go to work," she added. "Do you know how that works?"

Jaidyn further explained that she has to go to work and hold it down while Blueface is locked up. The 25-year-old reality star insists that she's not happy that her children won't be able to see their father, Blueface, because he's in prison. Jaidyn and Blueface share two children: a son, Javaughn J. Porter and a daughter, Journey Alexis Porter.

Blueface Gets Slapped With a Four-Prison Sentence

Last Thursday (Aug. 8), a Los Angeles judge sentenced Blueface to four years in prison for violating his probation.

Blue's probation violation stems from his assault case, in which he was accused of attacking a club bouncer in September of 2021. According to eyewitnesses, the California rapper showed up to Skinny's Lounge in San Fernando Valley, Calif., and was denied entry because he didn't have proper ID.

When Blue showed the bouncer a Googled image of himself as proof of his celebrity status, the bouncer reportedly told him that wasn't good enough. That's when, according to sources, Blue, along with two other men, allegedly beat down the bouncer and left the scene. The unidentified victim was rushed to a local hospital and was treated for bruises and scratches that required stitches. Additionally, a battery report was filed.

After Blueface's hearing last week, his manager, Wack 100, appeared in a video clarifying that Blue will not serve his entire four-year prison sentence. According to Wack, since Blue has 400-plus days time served in jail, his sentence was reduced to three years. He further explained that Blue will be credited for the time he has already served and will mostly be released from prison a year from now.

"He'll be home in 9-10 months," Wack said in the clip below.

See Jaidyn Alexis snap at a fan for saying she's happy that Blueface was sentenced to four years in prison below.

