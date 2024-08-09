Blueface Sentenced to Four Years in Prison – Report

Blueface received some bad news today. A judge sentenced the Los Angeles rapper to four years in prison for violating his probation.

On Friday (Aug. 9), a Los Angeles judge reportedly sentenced Blueface to four years in prison for violating his probation. The probation violation is in connection to an incident in which Blue assaulted a security guard in a San Fernando Valley, Calif. club back in 2021.

Blueface's father, Johnathan Porter, and his manager, Wack 100, confirmed on social media that a judge gave the California rhymer a four-year prison sentence. Blue's dad was at his son's hearing and was not happy with the judge's decision.

After the hearing, the patriarch posted a few videos on his Instagram Stories showing his anger with the judge's ruling, which can be viewed below. In one clip, Mr. Porter, who is visibly distressed, confirmed that Blueface did receive a four-year prison sentence.

In another video that was posted on social media, Blueface's manager, Wack 100, clarified that Blue will not serve his entire four-year prison sentence. Considering Blue's 400-plus days already served in jail, his sentence was reduced to three years. Wack further added that due to Blue's credit for time served, he will likely serve 33 percent of his remaining prison sentence.

"He'll be home in 9-10 months," Wack said in the clip below.

Blueface's assault case stems from a September 2021 incident, in which he was accused of attacking a club bouncer after the rapper was asked to show proper identification. According to eyewitnesses, Blue showed up to Skinny's Lounge in San Fernando Valley, Calif., and was denied entry because he didn't have ID.

When Blue showed the bouncer a Googled image of himself as proof of his celebrity status, he reportedly told him that wasn't good enough. That's when, according to sources, Blue, along with two other men, allegedly attacked the bouncer and immediately left the scene. The unidentified victim was rushed to a local hospital and was treated for bruises and scratches that required stitches. A battery report was also filed.

Meanwhile, in a separate criminal docket, Blueface was granted probation for his Las Vegas shooting case. In July of 2024, a judge granted the West Coast rapper probation for up to three years while suspending a two-to-five-year prison sentence.

Chrisean Rock Faces Up to Eight Years in Prison on Drug Charges

Meanwhile, Blueface's off-and-on girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, could also be facing some serious prison time as well. The reality star, who's currently locked up in Craig County, Oklahoma, could get eight years in prison for drug-related offenses.

According to arrest documents obtained by XXL, Chrisean has been charged with failure to have a tax stamp affixed on control dangerous substances (CDS) and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute. Each charge carries a four-year prson sentence.

Chrisean and Blueface are the parents of their 11-month-old son, Jonathan Jamall Porter Jr., who will celebrate his 1-year-old birthday in September. According to Chrisean's sister, Terrine, she anticipates Chrisean will return home before her son's birthday in September.

