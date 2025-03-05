Blueface's children's mothers, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, are exchanging blows on social media.

Chrisean and Jaidyn Beef Erupts

On Wednesday (March 5), Jaidyn Alexis unceremoniously started licking shots at Chrisean on X by calling out the rapper-reality show participant for reportedly marrying Blueface while he is incarcerated.

"Who marry a ni**a who don’t call his kids and owe child support just give me my moneyyyyyyy," Jaidyn tweeted.

After getting wind of Jaidyn's tweet, Chrisean responded with a lengthy post.

"I married him because I took a risk on love," Chrisean wrote. "You worried about why I married him I’m wondering why our kids ain’t fully met ? You held my son when he was 3-4 months old… I understand that you’re feeling hurt and disappointed right now, and I truly empathize with what you’re going through. It’s important to acknowledge those feelings, but I also want to remind you that your worth isn’t defined by someone else’s actions. Im passing you this advice, because someone once told this when I was crashing out," she added in part.

Jaidyn shot down Chrisean's retort.

"Chrisean I wouldn’t read all that even if I was paid to for the love of god stfu," Jaidyn responded.

Chrisean kept going, adding, "U replied which mean u read it! That’s all the truth can never be a diss u screaming bout money and child support . How much u need ? Yo bookings pay 7k that don’t included flight n hotels and food and they slowed up nobody booking u right now so I get the frustration."

Jaidyn shot back: "All these mf forgot they was playing with pu**y on only fans for a repost and slice of pizza and now wanna act like they being down for bro didn’t she wish this on him? bunch of f**kin losers."

Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis' Rocky History

The Blueface, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis love triangle has been drama-filled. A month after Chrisean gave birth to her and Blueface's son in September of 2023, Blueface proposed to Jaidyn, with whom he also shares two children. Chrisean ruffled feathers after saying the move was a publicity stunt. That December, Chrisean and Jaidyn linked up for the first time and even joined forces in trashing Blueface's home. The Cali rapper later called off his engagement to Jaidyn.

Last November, reports surfaced that Chrisean Rock and Blueface got married while he is currently serving a four-year prison sentence. Blueface's mother has claimed the reports are false.

Check out Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis' entire back-and-forth below.

