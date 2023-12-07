Blueface Admits He Only Proposed to Jaidyn Alexis to Make Her Happy

Blueface recently revealed he only proposed to his fiancée Jaidyn Alexis to make her happy.

Blueface Comes Clean About Proposal to Jaidyn Alexis

On Thursday (Dec. 7), Hollywood Unlocked shared a clip from an interview with Jason Lee and Blueface. During the one-on-one, Blueface spoke on his recently frayed relationship with Jaidyn Alexis.

"I think Jaidyn doesn't really like me," Blueface told Jason in the video below. "She loves me, of course. I don't think she likes me. We been dealing with each other this entire time."

He continued: "I'ma keep it real with you, I proposed to Jaidyn to make her happy. I knew that would make her happy. My whole objective with this stuff, as far as Jaidyn, not to make [Chrisean] Rock mad, but it was to make Jaidyn happy."

Blueface Proposes to Jaidyn Alexis

Blueface proposed to Jaidyn Alexis during a Los Angeles Rams game back on Oct. 22. A few days later, Blue's ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock implied the proposal was a publicity stunt.

"People be trolling, right? And I don't troll, for real," Chrisean said in a video she shared on Instagram. "Can I be honest? I think that whole s**t was probably a publicity stunt."

Blueface responded by insisting the engagement was real.

Cracks in Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' relationship have shown in the past few days. On Monday (Dec. 4), Jaidyn and Chrisean Rock linked up for the first time following an incident where Blueface and Chrisean's babysitter got into an altercation when he took their son when Chrisean wasn't home. He later recorded the aftermath of the Chrisean and Jaidyn tag-teaming to trash his house.

Read More: Blueface Tells Wild Story of How Jaidyn Alexis Walked in on Him and Chrisean Rock Having Sex

See Blueface admit he only proposed to Jaidyn Alexis to maker her happy below.

Watch Blueface's Interview With Jason Lee