Blueface Records the Aftermath of Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis Trashing His House

Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis recently trashed Blueface's home and he got the aftermath of the incident on camera.

Chrisean and Jaidyn Alexis Trash Blueface's Home

On Monday night (Dec. 4), Blueface went live on Instagram to show his followers what Chrisean Rock and his fiancée Jaidyn Alexis teamed up to do to his home. In the video below, Blue is recording the aftermath of the wild incident, which shows items thrown all over the floor. He is telling both women to chill out while ducking items being thrown at him.

"You wanna act up?" Blueface questions the women. "This for my safety at this point. Y'all in here trying to molest me. Y'all in here trying to take advantage of a Crip," he jokingly adds.

"You already beat us up, so why would we care?" Jaidyn responds. "You bust her lip. You bust her a*s. Why would we care? Now what?"

Blueface then tries to play peacemaker. "We ’bout to reconcile. Y'all not ’bout to tear my s**t up," Blueface counters. "Check this out, y'all done broke all my s**t. So, y'all owe me some p***y, now."

Blueface and Chrisean Beef Over Son Being With Babysitter

The wild video caps off a wild day for the threesome. On Monday morning, Blueface accused Chrisean of leaving their son with a babysitter to go spend time with another man. Chrisean responded to Blueface's accusation in an Instagram video where she was hanging out with Jaidyn Alexis by claiming he beat up Chrisean's babysitter.

See video of the aftermath of Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis trashing Blueface's house below.

Blueface Records Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis After They Trash His Home