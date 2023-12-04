Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis Link Up Together for the First Time While Blueface Calls on the Phone

Blueface's current fiancée Jaidyn Alexis links up with Chrisean Rock for the first time. He calls Jaidyn on the phone and it's caught on camera.

On Monday (Dec. 4), Chrisean Rock hopped on Instagram Live for a lengthy livestream alongside Jaidyn Alexis. The pair appeared to be intoxicated and having a good time together as they sat at a gas station while their friends pumped gas. The livestream also included a brief phone call from Blueface, who was wondering where Jaidyn Alexis was at.

"I'm getting gas," Alexis replies to Blue.

"We f**ked up, Blue," Chrisean Rock adds. "We f**ked up, Blue. We got too drunk and we got too cool and I don't know if we like it."

Alexis then hangs up on Blue and tells Rock she's "over it," which causes both of them to burst into a fit of laughter.

Chrisean Rock Insists Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis Engagement Is Publicity Stunt

This marks the first time Rock and Alexis have been seen together and comes after the former claimed the latter's engagement to Blueface in October was merely a "publicity stunt."

"People be trolling, right? And I don't troll, for real," Chrisean said on Instagram Live at the time. "Can I be honest? I think that whole s**t was probably a publicity stunt...I feel like I don't even have to say that. Never mind. Long story short, don't believe the internet. A lot of muthaf**kas is trolling right now. Just trying to take advantage of the limelight. I'm becoming a new Chrisean, bro. I could be real with y'all. Or I could just let y'all see it for what it is by yourself."

Blueface then clapped back at his child's mother and insisted his engagement to Jaidyn Alexis was very real.

"Jaidyn is the only female I would ever get on one knee for," Blueface tweeted. "This ain’t no publicity stunt tf I’ma marry somebody for clout for that don’t make no dam sense."

Either way, it appears to be water under the bridge for the two ladies.

