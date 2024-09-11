Chrisean Rock Changes the Name of Her Son With Blueface

Chrisean Rock has inexplicably announced she's changed the name of her son with Blueface.

Chrisean Rock Announces Name Change

Chrisean Rock is fresh out of jail after serving three months and is apparently ready to make some changes. On Wednesday (Sept. 11), she revealed has made a slight alteration to her 1-year-old son's name.

"Chrisean Jesus Porter is his name it isn’t Jr any more just letting yall know thanks," she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, without further explanation.

The move might be a sign that Chrisean and Blueface's drama-filled relationship is currently frayed once again. Last month, Blueface, who is currently incarcerated, commented on his status with Chrisean in a call from jail where he said they have been talking on three-way. There appeared to be no issues.

"Hopefully, when she gets out she'll come bring [our son] up here or what not," the "Thotiana" rapper said.

Chrisean Rock Celebrates Release From Jail

Chrisean Rock spent the past three months in jail in California and Oklahoma as the result of recent legal drama before bonding out last week. She was initially arrested back in June during a Blueface court hearing in San Fernando Valley, Calif. and sentenced to 30 days in jail in connection to charges stemming from her allegedly assaulting a backup dancer at Tamar Braxton’s Love and War 10th Anniversary show performance in Los Angeles in November of 2023.

Chrisean was later extradited to Oklahoma to face charges in connection to a 2022 arrest where she was charged with failure to have a tax stamp affixed on control dangerous substances (CDS) and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute. She is reportedly facing eight years in prison for the Oklahoma drug charges if convicted.

Check out Chrisean Rock revealing her son's name change below.

See Chrisean Rock's Tweet Revealing She Changed the Name of Her Son With Blueface