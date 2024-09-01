Chrisean Rock’s Release Date From Jail Revealed – Report

There's a possibility that Chrisean Rock will be released from jail very soon.

Chrisean Rock's Possibly Jail Release Date Disclosed

On Saturday (Aug. 31), a video surfaced of reality television star Natalie Nunn talking with her fans on Instagram Live. In the clip below, Nunn can be seen reading through the comments. She then comes across a fan's message, which informs her that Chrisean Rock is scheduled to be released on Sept. 9. Another person is overheard saying, "I really hope they really let it out of jail," with Nunn responding, "Yeah."

There's no official confirmation on when Chrisean will be released from jail. The 24-year-old rapper is currently detained at the Craig County Detention Center in Vinita, Okla., on drug-related charges.

Natalie Nunn is the executive producer and star of the Baddies reality-TV franchise, of which Chrisean has appeared on.

XXL has reached out to the Craig County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Chrisean Rock Faces Eight Years on Drug-Related Charges

As previously reported, Chrisean is currently jailed at the Craig County Detention Center. She is currently charged with failure to have a tax stamp affixed on control dangerous substances (CDS) and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute. Chrisean faces eight years in prison if convicted on both counts.

The charges stem from Chrisean's arrest back in February of 2022, when she was sitting in the passenger side of a car that got pulled over. During a traffic stop for an unpaid toll, troopers detected a strong smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Upon further inspection, they discovered approximately one pound of cannabis inside the car. According to police, Chrisean reportedly acknowledged ownership of the illegal substance.

Chrisean's next court date is scheduled for Sept. 27.

Not only is Chrisean Rock in jail, her estranged boyfriend, Blueface is serving a four-year prison sentence for violating parole. The couple are the parents of their two-year child, Jonathan Jamall Porter Jr.

Check out Natalie Nunn reveal when Chrisean Rock will be release from jail below.

Watch Natalie Nunn Read When Chrisean Rock Will Be Release From Jail

