Blueface Watches Nearly Naked Woman Twerk on Prison Call and He Apparently Got Caught

Blueface watches a half-naked woman twerk on a prison call and he apparently got caught and had his phone privileges revoked.

Blueface Gets Reprimanded for Lewd Call

Last month, Blueface was transferred to the California State Prison in Los Angeles County after being sentenced to four years for a probation violation back in August. Apparently, he has already gotten into trouble. On Tuesday (Oct. 8), Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, went live on Instagram and revealed her son had been reprimanded for "acting freaky" during a call.

"I was mad I couldn't cuss him out on FaceTime, ’cause my homeboy that work at that jail said he was already doing some...never mind," she says in the video below. "He was acting freaky on the FaceTime and lost the FaceTime privileges already."

A video purported to be of Blueface's violation has since surfaced online. In the clip below, Blueface is on a video phone while a half-naked woman dances for him. There is no sound on the clip.

This isn't the first time Blueface has gone viral in relation to NSFW content since he's been behind bars. Back in February, a Blueface call where he asked Chrisean Rock to perform a sex act on the phone made its rounds online.

XXL has reached out to the California State Prison where the rapper is being held for comment.

Blueface Serves Prison Bid

Blueface has been behind bars since Jan. 12, when he turned himself in for a probation violation. He was initially slated to be released in July. However, he also violated his probation in connection to a separate case where his sentence was initially suspended and sentenced to four years. According to prison records, Blueface is eligible for parole in January of 2026.

Check out the Blueface video and the rapper's mom's comments below.

Watch Blueface Ogling a Nearly Naked Woman on a Prison Call and See His Mother's Comments