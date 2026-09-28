Blueface Sued for Allegedly Live-Streaming Chrisean Rock’s Pay-Per-View Boxing Match

Blueface is being sued by a promoter who claims the Los Angeles rapper allegedly live-streamed Chrisean Rock's pay-per-view boxing match.

In court documents obtained by XXL on Monday (Sept. 28), boxing promoter Skyy Myles filed a copyright-infringement lawsuit against Blueface alleging that he livestreamed BLK Prime Boxing's "The Supper" fight between Chrisean Rock and her opponent Ku'Shiyah Williams on Sept. 19. Myles claimed the "Thotiana" rapper deliberately streamed the bout for over an hour on his official Kick account. This was Chrisean's first-ever professional boxing match, which BLK made available for $29.99 on its pay-per-view service. Chrisean was victorious in her fight against Ku'Shiyah by a technical knockout in the second round.

In his suit, Myles claimed that Blueface encouraged thousands of his fans to watch the unauthorized retransmission of the fight on his channel instead of paying BLK's PPV broadcast and "did so to retaliate against the Event's headliner [Chrisean] over an unrelated financial dispute." Also named in the lawsuit is Blueface's manager Cash Jones (aka Wack 100) and Kick.com, a popular streaming platform.

"In my entire career, I have never seen such a blatant and brazen disregard for copyright, Myles's attorney Charles Lew told TMZ, who first broke the story. "They didn't just take our clients' broadcast, they announced it live and told people not to pay. We look forward to the successful enforcement of our clients' well-established rights."

Skyy Myles and BLK Prime Boxing are seeking a jury trial to recover monies they lost from the pay-per-view fight, as well as profits Blueface received from his livestream and attorney fees covered during their litigation.

XXL has reached out to attorney Charles Lew for comment.

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