Here Are Young Thug’s Most Essential Collaborations You Need to Hear
Rappers with the ability to hold down the fort and deliver a quality performance by their lonesome are held in the highest regard. However, the true mark of a great artist is their willingness to mesh their talents with other creatives to take a song to the next level, which has set rapper Young Thug apart from the pack and in a class of his own. Since emerging with his breakout mixtape, 1017 Thug, in 2013 (his first official tape, I Came from Nothing, arrived in 2011,) the Atlanta native has built a reputation for his electric guest spots and his own high-profile collaborations, captivating fans with his unbridled delivery and quirky charisma.
One of the first features that showcased Thugger on the grand stage was his appearance alongside T.I. on the Hustle Gang chief's 2014 single, "About the Money," which features Thug stealing the show from the King of the South in what many considered his coming-out party. Peaking at No. 9 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart and No. 42 on the Hot 100, "About the Money" yielded a gold plaque and was Thug's most successful joint record at the time. From there, Young Thug kept the momentum at an uptick, appearing alongside Rich Gang cohort Rich Homie Quan on "Lifestyle," a 2014 record that helped establish him as one of the most coveted artists to work with in the game.
He reached his zenith as a costar with his work on pop star Camila Cabello's 2017 chart-topping smash, "Havana." The song earned the YSL Records leader his first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for five consecutive weeks. Since that time, his feature on Post Malone's "Goodbyes" has climbed to No. 3 on the same chart and "Hot" with Gunna at No. 6. Last year, his solo debut album, So Much Fun, which also features "Hot," was powered by the lead single "The London" featuring J. Cole and Travis, another instance in which Thug's genius was put on display.
With his resume of guest spots and duets piling up at a rapid rate, XXL ran through Young Thug's catalog of hits, deep cuts and everything in between and highlights 30 essential collaborations from his catalog.
"Havana"Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug
"I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times)"Jamie xx Featuring Young Thug and Popcaan
"Mamacita"Travis Scott Featuring Rich Homie Quan & Young Thug
"The London"Young Thug Featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
"Hot"Young Thug Featuring Gunna and Travis Scott
"Pick Up the Phone"Travis Scott and Young Thug Featuring Quavo
"Relationship"Young Thug Featuring Future
"Patek Water"Future and Young Thug Featuring Offset
"About the Money"T.I. Featuring Young Thug
"Lifestyle"Rich Gang Featuring Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan
"Throw Sum Mo"Rae Sremmurd Featuring Nicki Minaj and Young Thug
"On Me"Lil Yachty and Young Thug
"No Limit"Usher Featuring Young Thug
"Trap Trap Trap"Rick Ross Featuring Young Thug and Wale
"Heatstroke"Calvin Harris Featuring Young Thug, Ariana Grande and Pharrell Williams
"Goodbyes"Post Malone Featuring Young Thug
"High End"Chris Brown Featuring Future and Young Thug
"OUT WEST"Jackboys and Travis Scott Featuring Young Thug
"Give No Fxk"Migos Featuring Young Thug and Travis Scott
"Bad Bad Bad"Young Thug Featuring Lil Baby
"Chanel"Young Thug Featuring Gunna and Lil Baby
"Guwop"Young Thug Featuring Quavo, Offset and Young Scooter
"Sacrifices"Drake Featuring 2 Chainz and Young Thug
"I Do This"Nipsey Hussle Featuring Young Thug and Mozzy
"Offended"Meek Mill Featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage
"Highlights"Kanye West Featuring Young Thug
"We Ball"Meek Mill Featuring Young Thug
"Tell Em"Rich Gang Featuring Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan
"Get TF Out My Face"Rich Homie Quan Featuring Young Thug
"With That"Young Thug Featuring Duke