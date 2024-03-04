Fans Weigh In on Diddy’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Diddy has grabbed headlines consistently for the many sexual assault allegations against him that have emerged over the last four months. From singer Cassie's shocking lawsuit last November to a producer claiming sexual assault and harassment last month, that's just a window into the damning accusations from victims. With the most recent lawsuit against him, fans are voicing their thoughts on what Diddy is being accused of. But before hearing from the people, here's a rundown on the allegations.

In November of 2023, Cassie sued Diddy for rape and years of physical and sexual abuse. Diddy and Cassie dated for more than decade from 2007 to 2018. During their time together, she claims he violently assaulted her. In addition to punching, kicking and stomping her and rape, she claimed he began coercing the singer "to engage in a fantasy of his called voyeurism. She was directed to have sex with numerous male prostitutes, while Diddy masturbated and recorded videos. Diddy allegedly called the encounters “freak offs.”

Just a day after filing, Diddy and Cassie settled the lawsuit. Both parties said they agreed to resolve the matter amicably.

Since that lawsuit, several others victims have come out against the Bad Boy Entertainment founder. One woman claimed in a lawsuit she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Diddy when she was in college in 1991. Another woman sued him for sexual assault and claimed he and 1990's R&B singer Aaron Hall took turns sexually assaulting her and one of her friends in 1990 or 1991. In a separate lawsuit, another woman accused Diddy, former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and another man of gang-raping her when she was 17 in 2003. Producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones is also suing Diddy for sexual assault, harassment and unpaid work.

50 Cent has continued to troll Diddy amid all the accusations and has revealed he will even make a documentary on the allegations against Diddy. DJ Akademiks has also trolled Yung Miami relentlessly for being silent about everything Diddy is accused of. Ak even pulled up her old tweets about the rap mogul recently. Miami and Diddy dated in the past.

Last December, Diddy denied any wrongdoing. "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth," his statement said in part.

XXL asked fans on Facebook their thoughts on the accusations against Puff. Some people believe he is guilty while others think he's innocent.

"Really could careless about anything another grown man do," one fan wrote.

"Whatever they said he did that s**t," another added.

"Some of it is probably [exaggerated]. But some of it is probably true. He was due some bad karma regardless," another fan posted.

Take a look at fans' thoughts on all the allegations against Diddy below.