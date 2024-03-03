Mark Curry Believes Diddy Allegedly Paid Shyne $1 Million to Do 10-Year Prison Sentence for 1999 Nightclub Shooting

In a recent interview, Mark Curry claims that Diddy allegedly paid Shyne $1 million to do a 10-year prison sentence for the Club New York nightclub shooting in 1999.

In a video interview with Cam Capone News, which premiered on Friday (March 1) on YouTube, former Bad Boy Records artist Mark Curry claimed that Diddy allegedly paid Shyne $1 million for serving a 10-year prison sentence for the Club New York nightclub shooting in 1999. Mark insinuates in the video, which can be viewed below, that the transaction allegedly occurred after Shyne was released from prison in 2009 and subsequently deported to Belize for being a non-citizen felon.

In February of 2010, it was reported that Shyne signed a seven-figure deal with Def Jam. According to Curry, Shyne received $1 million through L.A. Reid, who was the CEO and President of Def Jam at the time, in lieu of Diddy thanking him for serving a decade-long prison bid.

"L.A. Reid gave him a million dollars to put out an album and the album never came out," Curry stated. "I knew that when La Reed went to give him that million dollars that was Puff giving him the money but he had to give it through L.A. Reid."

"They never intended on giving him an album," he added. "If they would have gave him a million dollars for an album wouldn't we had heard the album?"

In the end, Mark Curry believes that Diddy allegedly paid Shyne off to do a 10-year prison sentence for the nightclub shooting.

Woman Shot in the Face During 1999 Nighclub Shooting Insists Diddy Is the Person Who Shot Her

Mark Curry's video follows Natania Reuben's recent testimonial clip regarding the 1999 nightclub shooting. Reuben was one of three individuals wounded in a violent shootout at Club New York. During the gun battle between Diddy's entourage and the late Matthew "Scar" Allen, Reuben was shot in the face. While Shyne was charged with the shooting, Diddy was also arrested on weapons charges.

In her Feb. 28 video, which can be viewed below, Reuben recalls the 25-year-old incident, in the wake of Diddy's latest lawsuit. Specifically, she brought up the part of the lawsuit where plaintiff Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones claims Diddy told him he shot up the club that night and let Shyne take the blame.

"Let me tell you why that is of utmost importance to me," Reuben said. "Because I am the woman he shot in the face in that Dec. 27, 1999 Club New York shooting. I have told everyone ad nauseam since then, even the surgeon who did the surgery to take the bullet—I got shot in my face with a 9 mm hollow-point bullet called a cop killer."

She continued: "I literally told everyone and never changed what I said. I watched him. I got [shot] in the face. I watched him fire the gun. I've said it all this time. Even the surgeon who did my surgery...testified in the criminal trial that while they were putting me under [anesthesia], I was screaming, 'Puffy [shot] me in the face.'...Everybody knew he did it, but he paid off the club bouncer...and all these other people to hide the video. That's his MO."

XXL has reached out to Diddy's rep for comment.

