Shyne Wins Seat in Belize’s House of Representatives

Shyne took off his rapping hat some time ago, and now he's delving deeper into the political realm in his current home country of Belize.

On Thursday (Nov. 12), the Belizean rapper announced in an Instagram post that he has won the Mesopotamia seat in the House of Representatives for Belize City. He makes the 32nd representative, according to the National Assembly of Belize's official website.

"FROM HIP HOP TO THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES!!!," he wrote in the IG caption. Thank you MESOPOTAMIA!!! It is with the greatest humility that I accept this victory for us! We won today! This victory is for all those who are just like me in Mesopotamia, Belize and the world over! All those who have taken a fall! All those who have stumbled on their life’s journey."

Shyne, born Jamal Barrow, then offered a positive affirmation for the people of his city. "We all fall!," he continued. "But to get up and walk, run and rise again is the purpose of life! We are all destined to be challenged but we are all capable of overcoming those challenges! My story is testament of human fortitude! We all have what I have! We just have to dig deep within and find it! I hope I inspire everyone to overcome their adversities and find their greatness!."

He succeeds his uncle, Michael Finnegan, the brother of the rapper's mother, as the new representative for the Belize House of Representatives from the Mesopotamia constituency.

Sixteen years ago, the rhymer released his last official album, Godfather Buried Alive, in 2004. The LP was released while Shyne was serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of assault, reckless endangerment and gun possession for the Dec. 27, 1999, shootings in Club New York in New York City that left three people injured. Diddy and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez were present at the club that evening. Diddy was arrested but acquitted at trial of gun and bribery charges related to the incident. Shyne, who also repped Brooklyn, was signed to Bad Boy Records.

Following the "Bonnie & Shyne" rhymer's release from prison in 2009, he was deported to Belize, where he was born. Apparently, he had a green card, but hadn't become a naturalized citizen in the United States. His father, Dean Barrow, is Belize's Prime Minister.