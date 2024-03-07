Diddy is spotted out and about for the first time since he was recently sued for sexual assault by producer Lil Rod.

Diddy Spotted in Los Angeles With Sons

On Wednesday night (March 6), Diddy was captured on video by paparazzi as he left a restaurant in Los Angeles. In the video, which can be seen below, Puff is all smiles as he leaves the restaurant with his sons Justin and Christian in tow. The group get into an awaiting SUV as photogs get flash photos. Diddy doesn't speak in the video.

Diddy Denies Lil Rod Lawsuit Allegations

Diddy is back in the headlines once again after a bombshell lawsuit was filed against the rap mogul by producer Lil Rod on Feb. 26. The 73-page court filing is filled with scandalous allegations including claims that Diddy sexually harassed and assaulted Lil Rod while he worked on Puff's most recent LP, The Love Album: Off the Grid.

Diddy has denied all the allegations in Lil Rod's lawsuit via a statement released through his attorney.

"Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," the statement reads. "His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

See footage of Diddy out at dinner with his sons Justin and Christian below.

Watch Diddy Leave a Restaurant With His Sons