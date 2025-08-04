Diddy Denied Bail Again Ahead of Sentencing for Prostitution Charges

Diddy gets bad news ahead of his fall sentencing date for prostitution-related charges, as he has been denied bail following multiple attempts.

Diddy Denied Bail Again as He Awaits Sentencing

On Monday (Aug. 4), Judge Arun Subramanian issued a ruling following Diddy's legal team's second attempt to get him freed before he is sentenced on Oct. 3. After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Subramanian denied the music mogul's bail once again, according to court documents obtained by XXL. "Combs fails to satisfy his burden to demonstrate an entitlement to release," the ruling reads.

Diddy was denied bond in July after he was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but acquitted on more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. In their latest motion for bail, Puff's attorneys argued that Diddy was the only person in jail for the crimes he was found guilty.

"Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct," their filing reads. "In fact, he may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend, when he did not even have sex with the escort himself."

Previous to the bail being denied again, prosecutors successfully argued that Diddy is a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: 12 Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory

Diddy Awaits Sentencing

Diddy will continue to sit behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3. Prosecutors are pushing for a sentence in the four-to-five-year range, while Diddy's defense is pushing for something lighter, 21-27 months. Diddy has already spent 11 months behind bars and should receive time served for whatever sentence he is handed.