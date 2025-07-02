Diddy Denied Bail After Trial Verdict, Judge Cites History of Violence and Disregard for the Law

Diddy was denied bail today, and must stay in jail as he awaits sentencing after being convicted of prostitution-related charges earlier in the day.

Diddy Denied Bail

Immediately after he was acquitted of the major charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy and found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution on Wednesday (July 2), Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, pressed for bond. According to Associated Press, Diddy was convicted of flying men and women around the country, including his ex-girlfriends Cassie and the anonymous witness known as Jane, and male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act. The government opposed the bond motion. After hearing both sides out, Judge Arun Subramanian decided to deny bail late this afternoon.

"I've read the parties submissions and others," Judge Subramanian said during today's bond hearing, according to Inner City Press. "The jury convicted the defendant of Counts 3 and 5. For the following reasons, bail is denied."

The judge cited Puff's history of violence and disregard for the law as reasons to keep him locked up. "Even if the defendant was solely required to show that he is not a danger to the community, he could not meet that burden," the judge continued.

"There was violence after the searches in this case," he added. "As to Jane, there was June 2024 - after the searches of Combs' residences. This evidences a disregard for the law and a propensity for violence."

What Was Diddy's Bond Package?

The defense proposed the following bail package, according to a court document obtained and shared by legal reporter Meghann Cuniff:

a. A $1,000,000 bond

b. Co-signed by Sean Combs, his mother, his sister, and the mother of his oldest daughter

c. Mr. Combs’s travel will be restricted to the Southern District of Florida, Central District of California and the Southern District of New York (to attend Court and meet with his counsel) as well as the Eastern District of New York or the District of New Jersey (only to the extent that his travel to and from New York involves an airport in those Districts)

d. Mr. Combs’s passport surrendered to Pretrial Services

e. Drug testing as ordered by Pretrial Services

f. All other standard conditions of pretrial supervision

How Much Time Is Diddy Facing?

Two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. However, according to sentencing guidelines set forth by the prosecution, the range is at least 51 to 63 months (four to five years) in prison. Diddy's legal team is arguing 21 months (more than a year, but less than two) should be the minimum.

He has spent the last nine months locked up at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being arrested last September. A pardon from President Trump also might not be out of the realm of possibility.

When Will Diddy Be Sentenced?

Diddy's sentencing date has been scheduled for Oct. 3.

