50 Cent’s Diddy Documentary Premieres on Netflix Next Week

50 Cent's long-teased Diddy documentary is debuting on Netflix next week.

On Tuesday (Nov. 25), the popular streaming service announced the 50 Cent executive-produced documentary series, titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, will premiere on Dec. 2. The series is directed by Emmy Award-winning director Alexandria Stapleton and will include four 60-minute episodes. Other executive producers include Stacy Scripter, David Karabinas, Ariel Brozell and Brad Bernstein.

Through "explosive, never-before-seen materials, including exclusive interviews with those formerly in his orbit," the doc will explore Puff's rise and fall.

“I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film & Television," 50 Cent said in a statement. "I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen.”

Alexandria Stapleton says the doc is bigger than Diddy.

“This isn't just about the story of Sean Combs or the story of Cassie, or the story of any of the victims, or the allegations against him, or the trial," Stapleton said. "Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal. I hope [this documentary] is a wake up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being.”

50 Cent has been teasing the documentary since December of 2023. All the proceeds from the project will reportedly go to benefit victims of sexual assault.

Watch the Trailer for Sean Combs: The Reckoning