Diddy’s Attorney Insists Feds Are Trying to Take Down Diddy for Being a Successful Black Man

Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo insists the feds made a case against the music mogul in order to take down a successful Black man.

Diddy's Attorney Speaks Out on Case

On Sept. 26, TMZ aired another clip of their interview with Agnifilo, which appears in the new documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment. During the interview portion, Agnifilo claimed racism plays a factor in Diddy's legal issues.

"Let's switch our focus to the government. In my opinion, I'm just going to say it the way it is, no friend, historically, of the successful Black man," Agnifilo tells TMZ's Harvey Levin in the video below. "They start making this case, in my opinion, as a takedown of a successful Black man."

He continues: "This is the government scrutinizing his businesses. His businesses are fine. Scrutinizing his taxes. He pays his taxes. He does everything right. What's the last vestige? We're gonna go into his bedroom. We're gonna go in his bedroom because maybe we don't like the way he's having sex."

Agnifilo has been very vocal about the Diddy case in the wake of the embattled music mogul being arrested and indicted for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution earlier this month. Many of the soundbites have come from his aforementioned documentary interview. Last week, Agnifilo went viral for trying to justify Diddy allegedly having a cache of 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube when authorities raided his homes back in March.

Diddy Could Face Over 100 Civil Suits

On top of his criminal case, Diddy is facing numerous civil cases. The number could balloon to over 100 after Texas attorney Tony Buzbee announced earlier this week that he is representing 120 people who plan to sue Diddy and his associates for sexual abuse. The youngest alleged victim was reportedly 9 years old when the incident took place, according to Buzbee.

Diddy's team has released a statement countering the claims. "As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," the statement reads. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

See Diddy's lawyer talk about the mogul's criminal case below.

Watch Marc Agnifilo Discuss How Racism May Have Played a Role in Diddy Case