Diddy Racks Up Another Six Lawsuits With Some From Men Accusing Him of Rape, Sexual Assault of Teen and More – Report

Diddy has been named in six new lawsuits accusing the embattled media mogul of rape and sexual assault.

On Monday (Oct. 14), TMZ broke the news that Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee announced six of the reported 120 lawsuits his law firm plans to file on behalf of Diddy accusers. Here are details of some of the allegations below.

The Allegations:

One pursuant, a former worker for Ecko Clothing, a competing brand to Puff's Sean John line, claims he ran into Diddy and three of his bodyguards at Macy's flagship store in N.Y.C. in May of 2008. The plaintiff claims someone pistol-whipped him during the encounter, knocking him to the ground. Diddy then allegedly told the man, "Suck my d**k, Ecko," before brutally orally raping the accuser.

Another man says he worked security for Diddy at a White Party in 2006 where he claims he was drugged with "GBH and/or Ecstasy." During his disoriented state, Diddy allegedly forced him into a van and sodomized him.

Another plaintiff claims he attended a Diddy party in October of 2021 when he was drugged with a spiked drink and awoke to being sexually assaulted by at least three men including Diddy.

A fourth lawsuit comes from a man who claims he was 16 at the time of the incident in 1998. Diddy allegedly took the teen to a private area during a party where he promised he would make the aspiring artist a star. The mogul then instructed the teen to remove his pants before fondling the young man's genitalia.

The Bubee Law Firm has released the following statement to XXL about the lawsuits.

"The Buzbee Law Firm, along with co-counsel AVA Law Group and New York local counsel Curis Law, is filing six cases this week alleging aggravated sexual assault, sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation against Sean 'Diddy' Combs and those entities with whom he has been affiliated, to include in one case Macy’s department store, and in another Marriott Hotels," the statement reads. "The cases are being brought for conduct that occurred over a span beginning in 1995, through 2021. All of the events occurred in New York and are being filed pursuant to the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act."

The statement continues: "Four of the alleged victims in these cases are male, two are female. One was sixteen at the time of the alleged occurrences. We will let the allegations in the filed complaints speak for themselves, and will work to see that justice is done. We expect to be filing many more cases over the next several weeks naming Mr. Combs and others as defendants as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the filings."

This is just the beginning of dozens of lawsuits the Buzbee Law Firm announced earlier this month it will be filing against Diddy in the near future. All of the accusers claim they were sexually assaulted by Diddy or his associates in incidents dating back to 1991.

In addition to the mounting lawsuits, Diddy also faces a criminal case after being arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution last month.

XXL has reached out to the Buzbee Law Firm and Diddy's team for comment.