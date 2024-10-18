Gucci Mane Releases Everyone From His 1017 Label Except Two Artists

Gucci Mane's 1017 Global Music record label is now down to two artists after the Atlanta rapper and CEO recently announced he has purged his roster.

Gucci Mane Announces Label Update

On Friday (Oct. 18), Gucci Mane shared a post on Instagram providing an update on the status of his record label. Apparently, the shakeups in the music industry have made Guwop decide to take drastic measures, which include dropping the majority of his artists.

"I'm looking at my [profit and loss statement], and me being a businessman, I think that I'm going to have to release almost all of my artists, except for Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano," Gucci says in the video, which can be seen below. "This is a decision I didn't want to make. I thought about it. I could keep all of them under the contract. But I said, 'Hey, f**k it, let's just make the unselfish decision and let them take their talents elsewhere.'"

With that being said, Bic Fizzle, BigWalkDog, Brezden, HotBoy West, Kato2X, Li Rye, Lil Zay, Mac Critter, FTO Sett and TLE Cinco are now without label homes.

Interestingly, the two rappers Guwop decided to keep on is roster are both in prison. In April of 2022, Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to a firearm conspiracy charge. The following month, Foogiano was sentenced to five years in prison after removing his ankle monitor and going on the run when he was on bond for a firearm possession charge.

See Gucci Mane's announcement below.

Watch Gucci Mane Reveal He's Dropped Everyone From His Label Except Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano