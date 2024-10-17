Pastor Says ‘No Diddy’ While Preaching About Abstinence Before Marriage

A video of a pastor using the phrase "no Diddy" while preaching abstinence before marriage is going viral.

Preacher Uses "No Diddy"

On Thursday (Oct. 17), a video began going viral of a preacher unironically using the phrase "no Diddy" during a sermon. The video, which can be seen below, comes from a church service at Oakwood University, a historically black Seventh-day Adventist college in Huntsville, Ala., which was originally streamed on Oct. 3. The man of the cloth is warning students of the temptations of college life.

"I'm speaking to the OU Live students now," he says around the 1:22:30 timestamp of the video. "I know you are trying to make a decision. Even while you are here, you may have to say 'no Diddy' to an Oakwood student. I'm just being real. You have to make an individual decision about your life and what you are going to do."

After telling the students about his abstinence journey, which included him not kissing his now-wife until they were married, the pastor broke out in a chant of "no Diddy" to the delight of the crowd.

"No Diddy" Replaces "Pause"

In recent months, "no Diddy" has replaced "pause" in the hip-hop parlance in the wake of wild allegations coming out about the music mogul being a sexual deviant. Back in March, there was even a race to trademark the term that involved Philadelphia rapper Quilly.

Check out the video of a preacher saying "no Diddy" below.

Watch a Preacher Tell a Congregation "No Diddy" While Talking About Practicing Abstinence Before Marriage