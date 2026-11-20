Sexyy Red has officially moved in to Vice City in the world of Grand Theft Auto VI, and players are having a ball with her in-game appearance.

13 years since the last installment, GTA VI was released to major fanfare on Thursday (Nov. 19). In the game, the St. Louis rapper makes a cameo at a nightclub where players can interact with her on the dance floor as she shows off some moves.

iShowSpeed streamed the in-game encounter as he explored Vice City while playing as its main character Jason on release night, and he was visibly caught off guard when he unexpectedly came across the rapper. Things got even funnier when she started dancing on him (Jason), and after Jason's girlfriend sent him a text asking what he was doing, Speed immediately backed away from the interaction.

When a clip of the interaction went viral on X, Sexyy reposted the video and jokingly wrote, "We was just chillin mane."

Sexyy Red is among several hip-hop artists making their presence felt in GTA VI. While Denzel Curry also makes an appearance as a character named DWNPLY, the game features original music from artists like Cardi B and Pooh Shiesty, while JT hosts Vice City Rap Radio. Charlamagne Tha God, Trina and Trick Daddy also have roles in the game's fictional radio landscape.

Check out clips of Sexyy's appearance in Grand Theft Auto VI below.

See Sexyy Red's GTA VI Appearance

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