President Trump Makes Nicki Minaj’s ‘Beautiful’ Butt a Talking Point at Michigan Rally

Nicki Minaj appeared at President Donald Trump's Michigan campaign rally over the weekend, where Trump was sure to share his thoughts about the rapper's "beautiful" butt.

On Sunday (Oct. 25), Trump hosted a rally in Port Huron, Mich., to promote Republican candidates ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections. Nicki served as a special guest.

"I looked at one hell of a beautiful a*s before, Nicki Minaj," Trump told the crowd. "That's hard to miss."

He then urged Minaj to get up so the crowd could also look at her backside and admire it the way he had, which she did. Nicki also addressed the crowd, speaking about her vision for the country's future.

"We want our children to grow up in a place where we can be proud of," she said. "We don't want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right?"

The rapper made her support for Trump clear, even pledging to vote for him if he runs for president again. However, Nicki, who was born in Trinidad, revealed during a September 2024 TikTok Live that she was not a U.S. citizen. There has been no public confirmation that she has since obtained citizenship, which is required to vote in federal elections.

Nicki's appearance at the rally comes as the Trump administration has also floated her name in connection with the vacant White House press secretary position, following Katie Zacharia's firing just five days into her stint.

Check out video clips of Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump and what he had to say about her below.

Watch President Trump Compliment Nicki Minaj's Butt

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